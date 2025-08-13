Gilgit [PoGB] August 13 (ANI): Intense flooding caused by the release of water and soil erosion from the Hunza Shisper Glacier has caused significant damage in the area, blocking the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and isolating communities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, as reported by Samaa TV.

Local authorities have stated that the critical KKH has been entirely obstructed, hindering trade between Pakistan and China while halting all local transport. An alternative route has been established for smaller vehicles, but heavy traffic remains trapped. In Hassanabad, water from the glacier has inundated homes that were previously evacuated by officials. A hotel has been damaged, and numerous trees have been swept away. Agricultural land in Hunza and Shigar has also suffered devastation, significantly impacting local farmers.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan government, confirmed that floodwaters have also reached Shigar in Baltistan, damaging fields, standing crops, and irrigation channels. He remarked, "Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing a catastrophic flood disaster," adding that over 50 labourers narrowly escaped the rising waters, as reported by Samaa TV.

The flooding has not only destroyed homes and farmland but has also ruined electricity poles and fibre optic cables, affecting communication services in the impacted regions. Large rocks and landslides continue to fall on the Silk Road, posing additional risks for rescue efforts. The KKH at Hunza remains blocked, leaving travellers stranded. Authorities have vowed to commence road repair work shortly, according to Samaa TV.

Volunteers who attempted to restore water channels in perilous conditions miraculously survived. Meanwhile, residents are facing shortages of essential supplies, as access to the area is severely limited. The situation is being monitored closely, but with the glacier discharge persisting, the potential for further flooding remains high, as the Samaa TV report indicated.

Disasters driven by climate change continue to afflict Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, as a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shishper Glacier surged through Hassanabad Nullah, damaging a portion of the Karakoram Highway and destroying both public and private property, according to Dawn.

Officials have characterised this event as the most severe in the region since 2018. "The water volume during today's flood was the highest recorded in the Nullah since 2018," stated Zubair Ahmed Khan, assistant director of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) for Hunza and Nagar, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

