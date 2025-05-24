Kinshasa [Congo], May 24 (ANI): As part of India's global diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde reached Kinshasa, Congo.

The delegation includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJP MP Atul Garg, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Welcoming the delegation, the Indian Embassy in Congo shared a message on X, stating, "A warm welcome to the All-Party Indian Parliamentary delegation, led by @DrSEShinde, to the DR Congo. Delegation is carrying India's strong message against terrorism to the world! Ambassador V. Venkataraman received the delegation."

The all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde on Saturday concluded its visit to the UAE as a part of the global outreach under Operation Sindoor.

A statement by the Indian Embassy in the UAE said that the visit strengthened India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The All-party delegation led by Eknath Shinde successfully concludes its highly productive visit to the UAE, further strengthening India-UAE cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Shinde thanked the UAE leadership for their support to India in the wake of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"As we conclude our visit to the United Arab Emirates, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership for their warm hospitality and unwavering support to India in the global fight against terrorism. The Indian community--our finest ambassadors--shared their anguish over cross-border extremism and welcomed the firm, principled stand of the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Shinde said.

Earlier on Friday, he reiterated India's 'zero-tolerance' stance on terrorism and said that the country is one that retaliates with restraint.

Addressing the press, Shinde said, "Our message is very clear that we won't tolerate terrorism, and if times demand, we will take even stricter steps against terrorism. Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together - this is an apt message. It is only when Pakistan stops terrorism that we can initiate talks. We are the country that retaliates with restraint."

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

