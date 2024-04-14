Baltimore (US), Apr 14 (AP) A seven-year-old girl was hospitalised on Saturday after she was shot at a Baltimore shopping mall.

Baltimore police say the girl was shot Saturday afternoon at Mondawmin Mall. According to police, two groups at the mall got into an altercation, and an unidentified male fired a shot as he was running away that struck the girl in the upper body.

The girl, who was at the mall with her mother, was not the intended victim, officials said.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical but stable condition Saturday evening.

Authorities were searching for the suspect on Sunday.

In December, a man delivering packages at the mall was shot in the ankle at the mall's parking lot when he became caught between two groups of boys who were shooting at each other. (AP)

