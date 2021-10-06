Arlington [US], October 6 (ANI): At least three people have been hospitalized with injuries after reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to local media reports citing police sources.

Fox News reported that police sources confirmed a shooting at the Timberview High School and that three people were shot and taken to the hospital. No fatalities were reported.

"Arlington Police confirmed it was on the scene of a shooting and its officers were carrying out a "methodical search" and working closely with ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the Mansfield Independent School District, which has its own police department, the Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and other agencies," the media outlet said.

Mansfield Independent School District confirmed in a letter to parents that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the high school.

The letter said that students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and that no visitors were being permitted, reported NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Officers were seen with long guns running from the parking lot into the school. Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

