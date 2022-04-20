Lahore, Apr 20 (PTI) Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) former president Mastan Singh's two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land issue at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday.

"Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80-km from Lahore)," Dr Mempal Singh, a relative of Mastan Singh, told PTI.

He said Mastan Singh had bought a piece of land from a local resident of Nankana Sahib but later transfer of land became an issue.

"On Tuesday, both groups had a scuffle in which two members of Mustang's family suffered injuries. However, their condition is stable," Mempal Singh said and demanded action against the culprits.

Nankana City Police sub inspector Muhammad Abid told PTI that Mastan Singh has not yet reported the matter to the police. "We will register FIR after receiving a complaint from Mastan," he said.

A family member of Mastan Singh on Wednesday uploaded a video on Twitter in which an injured Sikh is lying on a bed in hospital.

He said his family's over five acres land dispute had been lingering for the last 10 years. He said neither police, nor the commissioner office and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) are bothered to resolve the matter. The ETPB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.

He said their opponents attacked them on Tuesday in the fields and injured his relatives. He said this is happening to the Sikh minority in Pakistan.

PSGPC incumbent president Ameer Singh told PTI that since it is a land dispute between two groups the fight between them should not be given a 'religious colour'.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

