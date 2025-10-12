Sindh [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): The Sindh government has imposed a month-long ban on protests, rallies, sit-ins, and public gatherings across the province under Section 144, citing security threats and the need to maintain public order, Geo News reported.

A notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Sunday confirmed that the ban will remain in effect from October 12 to November 12.

Also Read | Sebastien Lecornu Reinstated As French PM 4 Days After Resignation, Calls for Government Free From Party Jockeying.

The decision was made following a request from the Sindh Inspector General of Police, who raised concerns over potential threats to public safety, as per Geo News.

According to the notification, all assemblies of more than five people have been prohibited throughout the province. The measure, it stated, is aimed at " to maintain a law and order situation and prevent miscreants from assembling in a manner prejudicial to public safety in the province."

Also Read | Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Warning to Pakistan, Says 'If Islamabad Does Not Want Peace, Kabul Has Other Options'.

This move comes just days after Section 144 was also enforced in Rawalpindi, ahead of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) Aqsa Million March. In that instance, the Punjab Home Department imposed a 14-day ban on public gatherings, sit-ins, and processions to preempt any possible unrest.

Authorities in Punjab said the step was based on credible intelligence reports that warned of an increased risk of coordinated attacks targeting public gatherings, government facilities, and law enforcement personnel, according to Geo News.

With both Sindh and Punjab now restricting public assemblies under Section 144, officials say the goal is to prevent potential disruptions and protect citizens amid growing security concerns.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, section 144 has been imposed in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for one month, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday issued a notification of the section 144 imposition in the area, which bans public meetings and rallies.

Show of arms, aerial firing and pillion riding have also been banned, as per ARY News. However, women, children and elders would be exempted from the pillion riding.

According to the DC, the Section 144 would be applicable immediately.

Earlier in the day, two firing incidents happened in the Gilgit Baltistan region, including fires over the Chief Court's Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman's car, according to reports, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)