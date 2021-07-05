Karachi [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): With 940 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, Sindh reported the highest number of daily infections since June 2.

The latest COVID count is up from 694 cases, which were recorded a day earlier, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

As per Dawn, Sindh logged in 1,041 cases on June 2, while Karachi accounted for the majority with 716 cases reported.

A total of 16,516 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 157 more patients were recovered from the virus. The provincial total has risen to 3,40,902 cases and the death toll has mounted to 5,520.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. This comes a few days after the country allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures. (ANI)

