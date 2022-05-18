Singapore, May 18 (ANI): Singapore on Wednesday reported two deaths and 6,442 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry of health said.

Among the new infections, 6,289 were local transmissions while 153 were imported cases, thus the total count of cases in the country stands at 1,254,113 and the death count at 1,369, Xinhua reported citing the ministry.

The release further said that out of the local cases, 453 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 5,836 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests as per the statistics.

A total of 288 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units. (ANI)

