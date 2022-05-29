Singapore, May 29 (ANI): Singapore on Sunday reported 2,551 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total tally to 1,295,920, the ministry of health said.

Of all the cases, 2,448 were the local transmission cases while 103 were the imported cases. And among these local cases, 263 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,185 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 334 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.

According to the country's Health Ministry, no more death has been reported, keeping the death toll at 1,383.

Earlier, on Saturday, a total of 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 1,293,369.

Of the new cases, 3,244 were local transmissions and 79 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 329 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,915 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

