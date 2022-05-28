Singapore, May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,293,369.

Of the new cases, 3,244 were local transmissions and 79 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 329 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,915 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 301 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven of them in intensive care units.No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection in the Southeast Asian country, leaving the death toll unchanged at 1,383, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

