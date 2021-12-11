Singapore, December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 559 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 272,992.

Of the new cases, 532 were in the community, six were in migrant worker dormitories and 21 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 599 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 32 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 48.6 percent.

Six more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 789. (ANI/Xinhua)

