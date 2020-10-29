Singapore, Oct 29 (PTI) Travellers from China and Australia's Victoria state will be allowed to enter Singapore and not be quarantined from November 6 if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

This will take effect from midnight on November 6 and includes all travellers who are not Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Thursday.

Visitors travelling from mainland China and Victoria state can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) from October 30 for entry into Singapore on or after November 6.

Applicants must have remained in either mainland China or Australia in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry and must travel to Singapore on direct flights without transit.

They will then undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport. These travellers will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve a stay-home notice, if their test result is negative.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China and Victoria state will similarly undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival from midnight on November 6.

They will also be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve stay-home notice if their test results are negative.

This latest initiative follows the earlier lifting of border restrictions for visitors from Australia, excluding Victoria state then for its high COVID-19 cases, Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand and Vietnam.

As of 12 pm on October 29, CAAS said it had approved 1,375 applications from these places and received 602 visitors. None of the visitors tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

CAAS said both mainland China (which excludes Hong Kong and Taiwan) and Victoria state have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and “displayed successful control” over the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past 28 days, mainland China and Victoria state has had a virus local incidence rate of 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000 respectively. The risk of importation from these places is low, CAAS noted.

