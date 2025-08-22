Islamabad [Pakistan] August 22 (ANI): Sit-in demonstrations by families of missing Baloch persons and detained members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) continued outside press clubs in Islamabad and Karachi on Thursday, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In Islamabad, the sit-in against enforced disappearances and political arrests reached its 37th consecutive day. Protesters complained of ongoing police harassment and obstruction throughout their demonstration. Their demands include the unconditional release of all detained BYC activists and an immediate end to the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"The state hopes the Baloch will eventually surrender out of fatigue, but it fails to understand that our resistance is rooted in centuries of struggle," participants said. "A nation that has endured abductions, extrajudicial killings, and systematic repression will continue fighting for its rights until its final breath," TBP reported.

The BYC, in its statement, said five months had passed since the "illegal" detention of its leader, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, along with other senior figures. The group accused the state of using abductions, arrests, and violence to stifle dissenting voices in Balochistan, further alleging that the judiciary had shown "open bias" by neither releasing the leaders nor proving charges against them. According to the statement, even while imprisoned, Dr. Baloch and her colleagues remained "symbols of defiance and resilience."

The organisation also urged international actors and human rights groups to intervene, warning that global silence would only perpetuate abuses.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the parents of Zahid Ali Baloch have been holding a sit-in for 17 days outside the Karachi Press Club despite heavy rainfall. Speaking to reporters, Zahid's father, Abdul Hameed Baloch, said he had pursued both legal and protest avenues. Following a petition to the Sindh High Court, police were ordered to register a First Information Report (FIR). "If there are any allegations against my son, he must be produced before a court as per the law and Constitution," he said, as quoted by TBP.

The family vowed to continue their protest under all circumstances until Zahid's release. Zahid Ali Baloch was allegedly picked up by Pakistani security forces in Karachi on July 17, 2025. Since then, his parents have been staging nonstop demonstrations to demand his recovery, TBP reported. (ANI)

