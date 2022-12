Suva [Fiji], December 24 (ANI): Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as Fiji's new Prime Minister, the country's parliament announced on Saturday according to CGTN news.

Rabuka, is the leader of the People's Alliance, a political party in Fiji formed in 2021.

Rabuka was elected by 28 votes on the floor of parliament, whereas Fiji First Leader Voreqe Bainimarama garnered 27 votes, CGTN news reported.

The announcement was made by the newly-elected Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party joined forces with Rabuka's People's Alliance and the National Federation Party on Friday. Following the alliance formed, Rabuka clinched victory for the next term, marking the end of 16 years of leadership under Frank Bainimarama who seized power in a 2006 military coup, according to ABC news.

For the first time in 16 years, Fijians are preparing to welcome a new prime minister.

The last two democratic elections which took place in Fiji were won by Bainimarama's Fiji First party. (ANI)

