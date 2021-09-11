Shijiazhuang [China], September 11 (ANI): As many as six people died of suffocation at a factory in the city of Baoding, in China's Hebei Province, local media reported on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3 am when a worker at a factory in Xushui District fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

According to the Chinese news agency, several others fainted while attempting to rescue the first person.

Later, rescue operations were conducted, during which six people were found dead.

A probe is being conducted into the cause of the accident. (ANI)

