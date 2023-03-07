Karachi, Mar 7 (PTI) Atleast six members of a family, including a woman and two minor girls, were killed in a gas leakage explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night after a mud-walled room caved in due to the explosion triggered by a gas leakage in Siri Kalan area, police said.

"When one of the family member woke up at night to switch on the heater, there was an explosion due to the gas leakage," a police official said.

“The head of the family, his wife, two minor girls and three sons were killed in the blast,” he said.

He said four other family members, who were sleeping in another room were injured and hospitalised.

Rescue officials were summoned to retrieve the bodies from the rubble, police said.

Police added that the leakages occurred due to widespread gas load-shedding and low pressure.

In January this year, at least 16 people, including children, died due to gas leakage incidents in Balochistan province.

