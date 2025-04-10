Bratislava [Slovakia], April 10 (ANI): Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini on Wednesday (local time) announced the country's full support for India's bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), highlighting the longstanding and growing relationship between Slovakia and India, according to a Joint Press Statement, amid President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to the nation.

According to the joint press statement, President Pellegrini emphasised Slovakia's commitment to backing India's bid, stating, "I would like to clearly declare at this place that within the United Nations, Slovakia is prepared to fully support India's bid to become a new permanent member of the UN Security Council."

Meanwhile, President Murmu, in the statement, expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome extended by Slovakia and acknowledged the mutual respect between the two nations and commended Slovakia for its cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, defence, and space.

She further acknowledged Slovakia's "unwavering support" in evacuating Indian students from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

"I am extremely pleased to be in Slovakia, my first State visit to this beautiful country. I thank President Pellegrini and the people of Slovakia for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation. I bring warm wishes from the people of India. India and Slovakia are based on mutual respect, democratic ideals and a shared vision for global cooperation. Our two countries support each other in international forums, reflecting our deep friendship. Our trade relations are flourishing, and our trade and investment have grown significantly in recent years," Murmu said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Slovakia for its unwavering support in evacuating Indian students from Ukraine. India will always remember Slovakia's cooperation and generosity, which strengthens our bond as true partners and friends," she added.

The leaders discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, nuclear cooperation, and cultural exchange and also reviewed global and regional issues of mutual interest, reinforcing their shared vision for international cooperation.

"We resolved to further strengthen our long-term bilateral relations covering all areas, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence, digital technology, migration and mobility, space, nuclear cooperation, and culture, and to further promote people-to-people contacts," President Murmu added.

The two Presidents also signed documents related to the exchange of diplomats and cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, trade between the two countries has tripled in the past five years, reaching nearly EUR 1.3 billion, with Indian investments in Slovakia, including the Tata Jaguar Land Rover assembly plant in Nitra, contributing to this growth.

"Two documents on bilateral cooperation were signed, one pertaining to the exchange of our diplomats and the second supporting cooperation of small and medium companies. I can declare with pleasure that substantial growth is also a mutual trade which, over the past five years, has tripled today, reaching the level of nearly EUR 1.3 billion, and I'm very pleased indeed that the Indian partners are also showing more and more interest now in Slovakia," President Pelligrini said.

In addition to these bilateral discussions, President Murmu and President Pellegrini will jointly inaugurate the India-Slovak Business Forum on Thursday and visit the Jaguar Land Rover Assembly plant in Nitra, marking a significant milestone in economic cooperation between the two countries.

President Murmu's visit, the first by an Indian head of state to Slovakia in nearly 30 years, is expected to further strengthen the political and economic ties between the two nations. The visit underscores the growing partnership between India and Slovakia, with a focus on expanding trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors. (ANI)

