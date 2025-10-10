Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit foiled the smuggling into Israel of approximately eight kilograms of ketamine.

Two tourists in their 30s who arrived on a flight from England were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

The drugs were discovered hidden in bottles of shampoo. (ANI/TPS)

