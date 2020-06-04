World News | Snapchat to Stop Boosting Trump After Controversial Posts

World. (File Image)

California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Snapchat on Wednesday said that it will stop promoting US President Donald Trump's account on its platform in the wake of comments made by him about the ongoing protests in the United States.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," Rachel Racusen, a spokesperson for Snap, Snapchat's parent company, was quoted as saying by CNN.

"Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America," Racusen added.

Earlier, American microblogging and social networking service Twitter had added a warning to Trump's handle, warning users that the post "glorifies violence."

The message was added to a tweet in which President Trump seemed to have threatened Minneapolis protesters raising their voices against the death of Geroge Floyd in custody.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the message attached on the Twitter account of the US President read. (ANI)

