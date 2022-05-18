Karachi, May 18 (PTI) In a gruesome incident, a son beheaded his 52-year-old father and chopped his body into pieces and threw them at different locations and set the body parts on fire, police in this southern Pakistani port city said on Wednesday.

SSP (investigations) Altaf Hussain said police arrested the son recently after managing to identify the body with much difficulty.

Some days ago, police found a bag containing parts of a human body without head and legs near the Afghan basti on the Super Highway.

“It is a most gruesome incident even for me in my long career and the reason the son gave for killing his father is that he used to beat and abuse him,” Hussain said.

Police have identified the murdered man as Saleem Khilji, a resident of PIB colony.

“After we identified the body parts and questioned the son and other relatives we found the behaviour of the son very strange and after interrogation he confessed to his crime,” Hussain said.

The accused killed his father on April 21 by hitting his head with a hammer. He then beheaded the body and cut it into pieces and burnt them, the SSP said.

“He didn't want anyone to identify his father but after we found body parts at three different locations our forensic team worked day night to identify the murdered person,” he said.

The son threw his father's head into the Lyari River, legs in the Jubilee Market area, wrapped the rest of his torso in a bag and threw it into the Afghan Cut Super Highway near Al-Asif Square, police said.

