Seoul, Nov 2 (AP) South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches.

South Korea's military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals' eastern border.

It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border. (AP)

