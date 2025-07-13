Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Sunday was appointed former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as his special envoy to India, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The move is seen as part of Seoul's broader diplomatic outreach effort to strengthen ties with key global partners.

Also Read | Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says 'Conspiracy Theories Just Aren't True, Never Have Been'.

Yonhap reported that Kim will leave for India on Wednesday.

Kim Boo-kyum served as the South Korean Prime Minister from 2021 to 2022. He is also a former four-term lawmaker and served as interior minister, according to the South Korean news agency.

Also Read | Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Was Injured in Israel's Nasrallah-Style Assassination Plot While High-Level Meeting Was Underway: Report.

Lee has also appointed special envoys to three other countries this week. South Korea's former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon will head to the European Union. Former Justice Minister Kang Gum-sil will travel to France.

South Korea's Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae will lead the delegation to Britain. All envoys are scheduled to depart by mid-week.

Yonhap also reported that Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, is being strongly considered for the role of special envoy to the United States.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean presidential office is in talks with 14 countries regarding the possible dispatch of more special envoys. Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho said last week that discussions are ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)