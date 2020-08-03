Washington D.C. [US], Aug 3 (ANI): SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts made splashdown in Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (local time).

"Thanks for flying @SpaceX." Current Location: Planet Earth. A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica," NASA said in a tweet.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Demo 2 Mission: Astronauts Doug Hurley And Bob Behnken Successfully Return to Earth For 1st Splashdown in 45 Years (Watch Video).

"Scorch marks are seen on the outside of the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour as we prepare to open the hatch. #LaunchAmerica," the Agency said in another tweet.

Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)