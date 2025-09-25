Rome [Italy], September 25 (ANI): Spain and Italy have sent naval vessels into the Mediterranean to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which is carrying aid towards Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Italy confirmed on Thursday it was sending a second ship, while Spain said its navy would also join the mission. The announcement came after the flotilla came under a drone attack in international waters while en route to deliver aid to Gaza. Rome had already deployed a frigate following the attack, according to Al Jazeera.

"We have sent one ship and another is on its way, ready for any eventuality," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told the lower house of parliament.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country's navy would act alongside Italy. Speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Sanchez said international law must be upheld and the rights of citizens from 45 nations participating in the aid mission should be safeguarded.

"The government of Spain demands that international law be complied with and that the right of its citizens to navigate the Mediterranean under safe conditions be respected," Sanchez said. "Tomorrow we will dispatch a naval vessel from Cartagena with all necessary resources in case it is necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out a rescue operation."

Activists said Israeli drones and aircraft carried out a wave of attacks on Wednesday night, targeting multiple vessels. Flotilla organisers described it as "an alarmingly dangerous escalation." According to passengers, low-flying drones dropped flashbang-type explosives and other "unidentified objects" on and near boats. Deliberate radio jamming also disrupted communication among the ships, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the incident, the Italian navy said a frigate would be sent to assist in any rescue operations, with Crosetto condemning the attacks. Two Italian opposition lawmakers are among those on board the flotilla, which organisers said now includes nearly 50 civilian boats carrying aid supplies.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed that "Italian citizens, along with members of parliament and MEPs," are in the flotilla. The group also includes human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

"To ensure their safety, the foreign ministry had already notified Israeli authorities that any operation entrusted to Israeli forces must be conducted in compliance with international law and the principle of absolute caution," the ministry said. "Minister Tajani has asked the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to gather information and to reiterate its previous request to the Israeli government to guarantee the absolute protection of the personnel on board," it added.

In a statement, the GSF said Israeli intimidation attempts would not succeed and urged UN member states attending the UNGA to put the attacks on the agenda. "This mission is about Gaza, it isn't about us. And no risks that we could take could even come close to the risks the Palestinians are facing every day," one participant said in a video call from on board.

However, Crosetto urged the flotilla to avoid entering Gaza's territorial waters. He suggested activists accept Italy's proposal to hand over the aid to the Catholic Church in Gaza for distribution. "We cannot guarantee the safety of our fellow citizens if they enter the territorial waters of other countries," he warned, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

