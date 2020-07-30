Madrid, Jul 29 (AP) Spain has reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus infections in almost three months with 1,153.

The Health Ministry says its the highest since early May and up from 905 new cases reported Tuesday.

The northeastern regions of Aragón (424 new cases) and Catalonia (211), recorded the highest increases followed by the Madrid region (199).

Those regions have in recent days tightened restrictions on socialising, including limiting how many people can gather and nightlife venues hours. Masks are mandatory in public areas.

The recent increase has prompted countries such as Britain, France and Germany to discourage tourists from traveling to Spain.

Spain has officially recorded 282,641 coronavirus cases and 28,441 deaths. (AP)

