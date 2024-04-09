Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Apr 9 (AP) Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been given a 15-year ban for match-fixing and other offenses.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday that the 29-year-old Cortes admitted 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between 2016 and 2018.

Also Read | European Union and India Join Hands To Promote Startups Working in EV Battery Recycling Technologies and Boost Cooperation in Clean and Green Sector.

The ITIA said that included “contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, failure to report corrupt approaches, wagering on tennis, and providing money to tournament officials in exchange for a wild card.”

It added that Cortes had cooperated fully and accepted the sanction, which also included a fine of $75,000 — of which $56,250 is suspended.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2024: Pakistan High Commission Grants 2,843 Visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for Baisakhi Festivities.

Cortes, who reached his highest singles ranking of No. 955 in 2017, has been banned from playing and coaching and even attending official tennis events until March 27, 2039. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)