Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI/TPS): Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican from California) said Wednesday, “It is a privilege to welcome President Isaac Herzog to the US Capitol to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our two democracies.”

“Today is particularly special because he is following in his father’s footsteps—becoming the 2nd President of Israel to address Congress.”

“Today’s Joint Meeting of Congress with President Isaac Herzog is a testament to the strong partnership, shared values, and deep friendship that have connected the United States and Israel for more than 75 years,” he added.

Speaker McCarthy also had a few words about maintaining the friendly relations between America and Israel saying, “The United States and Israel must always remain at each other’s side—strengthening our friendship—so that together, we can forge an even brighter future.

That is America’s commitment to Israel, and we will not flinch from it.” (ANI/TPS)

