Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 30 (ANI): A photo of lightning seemingly striking Twin Tower in Malaysia has gone viral on social media this weekend.

The lightning during the thunderstorm was caught in a photo which is going viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Also Read | 18,000 Kg of Chicken Nuggets From Overturned Truck Blocks Pennsylvania Highway in US.

A spectacular lightning display illuminated the night sky during a thunderstorm. The photo left netizens in splits and many were wondering if this is real or photo-shopped.

One Twitter user said, "Is this real or has it been doctored?"

Also Read | Airbnb Allows Employees to Live and Work from Anywhere Around the World.

"It's a photography technique and it's real... You can do this also using phone... This is called long exposure which let light enter the camera in a span of time... So the result is as the photo," said another user.

Another user compared the photo with one of the clips Stranger Things, an American science fiction horror drama television series, saying, "Getting Stranger Things vibe".

While other users were flattered with the image and said "Wowwww", "Beautiful!", "Amazing shot!".

Another user wrote Malaysia is one of the "scariest thunder places", adding that it's always huge as if it's the last day of the planet.

"This is true i guess because i've seen this too," said another user.

According to Malaysia traveller, lightning strikes in Malaysia are "very common".

It occurs due to its tropical climate and location. The thunderstorms in the country are very frequent.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has one of the highest numbers of lightning strikes in the world causing 132 deaths over a ten year period up to August 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)