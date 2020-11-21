Washington, Nov 21 (AP) A spokesman says President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president's family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

(AP)

