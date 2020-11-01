Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Sunday extended until November 9 the coronavirus-related curfew in the Western province, where the capital Colombo is located, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"The curfew which was due to end at 5 am tomorrow will be extended until 5 am on November 9", Shavendra Silva, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and the head of the COVID-19 prevention task force said.

The curfew in the Western Province was declared last Friday.

Silva said the decision to extend the curfew was important due to the increasing number of cases.

He said that no one should leave their homes unless there is a medical emergency. The new cases have been attributed to two clusters — the garment factory and a fish market in Colombo.

The island nation has so far recorded 10,663 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths due to the disease.

