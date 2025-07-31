Colombo, Jul 31 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Thursday gazetted a new bill which seeks to withdraw all privileges accorded to former presidents and their widows since 1986.

Once it is passed, it will force stopping granting of special benefits such as an official residence, monthly allowance, monthly secretarial allowance, official transport and other facilities.

The current National People's Power (NPP) government of Anura Kumara Dissanayake in their election manifestos last year pledged to stop privileges to former presidents claiming it was a burden on the public.

The country currently has five former living presidents plus a widow.

Once the draft bill is placed on the parliamentary order paper, anyone interested could petition the Supreme Court challenging its constitutionality.

It will then be debated and adopted in parliament subject to any Supreme Court directed amendments.

Last month, the Cabinet granted approval to draft legislation aimed at repealing the Presidents' Entitlements Act No. 4 of 1986 and the Parliamentary Pensions Law No. 1 of 1977, effectively ending special privileges extended to former presidents, their widows and former MPs.

