Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Colombo, Apr 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena unveiled a special commemorative cover for Sita Temple near the historic town of Nuwara Eliya on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for the meditation centre at Ramayana fame Ashoka Vatika site to boost tourism in the cash-strapped country.

Prime Minister Gunawardena was accompanied by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagalay and other dignitaries for the gala event.

Also Read | WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App 'Channels' for Broadcasting Information.

“H.E Prime Minister @DCRGunawardena accompanied by the High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka today,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

“They also laid the foundation stone for a Meditation Centre at the Temple which is believed to signify the place of Ashok Vatika in the epic #ramayana. The Meditation Centre will add to the facilities at the Temple and help attract more tourists from #India and other places," the Indian High Commission said in another tweet.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Hands Over Aged Pakistani National Back to Rangers.

Ashok Vatika is a garden in Sri Lanka that is believed to be where King Ravana had held Sita captive in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The garden was named after the Ashoka tree, which is considered sacred amongst Hindus.

Sri Lanka welcomed over 1.25 lakh tourists in March this year, with Russians and Indians accounting for the bulk of the arrivals, the country's tourism department said.

The tourism sector is the main source of foreign exchange earnings for Sri Lanka.

However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 severely crippled this sector.

It was one of the major reasons for Sri Lanka's economic travails.

Sri Lanka has been in the midst of a major economic, humanitarian and political crisis last year.

There have been street protests in Sri Lanka against the government since April last year due to the government's mishandling of the economic crisis.

In September 2022, the IMF announced a USD 2.9 billion bailout package to help the country tide over its worst economic crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)