Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 12 (ANI): After Sri Lanka's business tycoon Dhammika Perera was sworn in as a national list MP (Member of Parliament), protests erupted on Sunday, outside his home, demanding accountability for his casino business.

Protesters chanted the slogans, 'Go Home Dhammika' and asked for accountability on his casino businesses and called on him to come outside to answer their queries, Daily Mirror reported.

Riot police and the army were deployed outside Perera's house as the protest was underway.

It is pertinent to mention that Perra replaced former minister Basil Rajapaksa after he resigned from his post.

Earlier, on Thursday, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National list MP Basil Rajapaksa resigned from his Parliamentary seat, reported Daily Mirror.

Sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando also confirmed that Rajapaksa had met the Secretary-General of Parliament.

SLPP stalwart Basil Rajapaksa said that he only initiated engagement with the International Monetary Fund but there was another group in the government against it at that time.

Basil Rajapaksa said the government should go for an IMF programme on a sound footing, according to Daily Mirror.

Referring to 21st Amendment, Rajapaksa said that he opposed such an amendment of the constitution. He further said that he is against the presidential powers being pruned to be vested with a prime minister not elected by the people.

Rajapaksa said that such constitutional powers should be done with public management.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week batted for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, saying it will curb the president's unlimited powers while enhancing the role of Parliament in governing the debt-ridden country which is also facing an unprecedented political turmoil.

With the 21st amendment, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister yearn to bring back parliament in power and said that the timing and methodology must be decided by the party leaders at all costs.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A which gave unlimited powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment.

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion. (ANI)

