Colombo, Jul 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka will extend free tourist visa policy to 40 additional countries as part of its efforts to boost tourism and sustain economic recovery, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on Friday.

The move comes after cabinet approval last week to expand the current list of seven eligible countries to 40, Herath told reporters here.

The Free Visa regime is already in place for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan from March 2023.

The countries that are now part of the list of 40 include the UK, the US, Canada, Pakistan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Although the government expects an annual revenue loss of USD 66 million due to the visa fee waiver, Herath said, the indirect economic benefits from increased tourist arrivals would outweigh the loss.

“We have stabilised the economy, and through policy changes in tourism, we aim to ensure steady growth in arrivals,” the minister said.

