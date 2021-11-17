Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 17 (ANI): The High Commissioner India in Sri Lanka awarded Padma Shri to dancer Vajira Chitrasena in the presence of Sri Lanka Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday.

Chitrasena has been awarded Padma Shri for her achievements in the field of art.

The Padma Awards Investiture Ceremony was held at New Delhi on November 8, 2021, although Chitrasena was presented the award on Wednesday at Colombo, by the High Commission of India, informed High Commission of India, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

"High Commissioner handed over #PadmaShri to Dr Vajira Chitrasena today in the gracious presence of H.E PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. She was recognized for her valuable contributions in the field of art further strengthening #India-#SriLanka cultural ties," informed India in Sri Lanka in a tweet.

One of the highest civilian awards, Padma Shri has been awarded to three prominent Sri Lankan personalities, including Late Prof Indra Dassnayake posthumously for her contributions to Hindi and Indian culture.

"Earlier this month, President of India conferred #PadmaShri upon Late Prof Indra Dassnayake posthumously for her contributions to #Hindi & #Indianculture. Vatshala Dassanayake Ishtaweera received the Award on behalf of her late mother at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan," informed India in Sri Lanka in a tweet.

Vathsala Dassanayake Ishtaweera, daughter of Late Professor Indra Dassanayake, travelled to India to receive the award from the President of India, in the presence of the Vice President and the Prime Minister of India, further informed the High Commission of India, Colombo, Sri Lanka. (ANI)

