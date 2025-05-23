Colombo, May 23 (PTI) A top-level Sri Lankan delegation is set to participate in discussions in Washington focusing on tariff-related matters, following an invitation extended by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office said here on Friday.

“This is the second in-person meeting aimed at ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two nations,” a statement said.

A Sri Lankan delegation visited the US for the first round of talks at the end of April. They will leave next week for the second round, officials said.

This is a follow up to several prior virtual interactions held between the USTR and Sri Lankan officials.

“The upcoming talks are anticipated to explore avenues for enhancing trade cooperation and securing favourable outcomes for Sri Lanka, in light of current economic priorities.”

Sri Lanka's annual exports to the US are valued at around USD 3 billion, mostly apparel and rubber goods. They would be subject to a 44 per cent tax while Sri Lanka taxed US imports at 88 per cent in line with the new tariffs announced by the Trump administration.

