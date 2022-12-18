Colombo, Dec 18 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday said that they have rescued some 104 Myanmar nationals after their boat was found distressed off the island nation's northern coast.

Captain Gayan Wickremasuriya, the Navy spokesman, said the Maynmar nationals were rescued off the Venthalai islet in the north early Sunday morning.

Wickremasuriya said the Myanmar nationals were on a trawler and said to be moving in the direction of Indonesia.

“Among them were 23 children and 39 women. They are now in the Kankesanthurai harbour. We are providing them with food and medicine,” the spokesman said.

The Navy said the distressed trawler was in the Sri Lankan waters when the Navy approached them.

