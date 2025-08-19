New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India and China held the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) on the China-India Boundary Question here on Tuesday, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stating that the healthy and stable development of China-India relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

The Special Representatives meeting was held between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said that the two leaders held "comprehensive, in-depth and fruitful discussions" on the China-India border issue and bilateral relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on major international and regional issues of common concern.

Wang Yi stated that the important consensus reached during President Xi Jinping's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit last year has charted the course and provided impetus for improving China-India relations and properly handling the border issue.

The statement said that since the beginning of this year, bilateral relations have entered a steady development track, and the border situation has remained stable and improving. As two major neighbours and developing countries, China and India share common values and extensive common interests.

"They should trust and support each other, as this is the proper state of affairs for two emerging powers," it said.

The statement said China attaches great importance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit and looks forward to India's active contribution to the summit's success.

Wang Yi stressed that history and reality have repeatedly proven that the healthy and stable development of China-India relations serves "the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is the shared aspiration of the vast majority of developing countries".

"The two sides should follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries and adhere to the principle of dual- track progress, mutual promotion, and a virtuous cycle in approaching and handling bilateral relations and border issues. Through dialogue and communication, they should enhance mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation, and jointly promote consensus, clarify directions, and set goals in border control, demarcation negotiations, and cross-border exchanges," he said, according to the statement.

He said the two countries should properly resolve specific issues, achieve more positive progress, and continuously create favorable conditions for the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

According to the statement, Doval stated that the Kazan meeting between the two leaders marked a turning point in the improvement and development of India-China relations. It has brought about positive changes in mutual understanding, maintained peace and tranquility in the border area, and achieved breakthrough progress in bilateral relations. Amidst the current turbulent international situation, India and China face a series of common challenges. It is necessary to enhance understanding, deepen trust, and strengthen cooperation, as this is crucial for the well-being of the peoples of both countries and world peace and development.

The release said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China. It said India is willing to maintain communication and dialogue with China in a positive and pragmatic manner to continuously foster conditions for a final resolution of the border issue.

"The two sides exchanged views on early gains from the border negotiations and reaffirmed their commitment to fully leverage the Special Representatives' meeting mechanism and explore fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solutions in accordance with the political guiding principles agreed upon in 2005, in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual understanding," the release said.

"At the same time, they will strengthen regular border management and control to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area. The two sides agreed to hold the 25th Special Representatives' Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question in China next year," it added.

Wang Yi had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. (ANI)

