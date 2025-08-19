Is Mysterious ‘Black Tentacle Virus’ Turning US Rabbits Into Horned Creatures? Experts Dismiss ‘New Disease’ Claims, Viral Pictures Likely Linked to Shope Papilloma Virus Outbreak in Colorado

New York, August 19: Several images have surfaced on social media showing wild rabbits in Colorado in the United States with horn-like black growths coming out of their heads. The users are claiming that the mysterious “black tentacle virus” has gripped the rabbits, which is causing the black horns. However, wildlife officials and scientists dismissed the disease and said it poses no risk to humans or other species.

"A bizarre virus is turning ordinary rabbits in the US into grotesque, horned creatures with black, tentacle-like growths sprouting from their faces – with sightings are on the rise. The mutated rabbits have been spotted around Fort Collins & infected by the cottontail papilloma virus, also known as Shope papilloma virus, which causes tumours to grow on or near the animal's head," a user wrote on X. Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Fake Claim of Virus Turning Rabbits in US Into ‘Grotesque, Horned Creatures With Black, Tentacle-Like Growths Sprouting From Their Faces’

Rabbits With Black Horn-Like Growths

Colorado Rabbits Spotted With 'Horn and Tentacles'

However, experts have dismissed the claims of ‘Black Tentacle Virus’ disease and said that the condition is linked to the Shope Papilloma virus outbreak, a rabbit-specific virus known for nearly a century. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and AFP, the disease spreads only among rabbits, primarily through insect bites such as mosquitoes and ticks. It causes wart-like tumours, typically on a rabbit’s head, ears, and face. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Experts Dismiss New Virus Claim

The experts said it is not transmissible to humans, cats, dogs, or any other species. Experts like Dr Robert Timm from the University of Kansas and Karen Fox from Colorado State University confirm there is no public health risk and advise the public not to harm or approach infected animals.

Fact check

Claim : Mysterious 'black tentacle virus' is causing ‘scary’ horn-like and tentacle-shaped growths on wild rabbits. It can infect other species. Conclusion : The claim is fake. The condition is caused by Shope papilloma virus. Full of Trash Clean

