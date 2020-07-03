Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Thursday (local time) met Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the embassy to discuss US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Biegun and Sandhu discussed the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which remains resolute and resilient as both countries advance their shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila Gets Approval to Start Phase I and Phase II Clinical Trial of its COVID-19 Vaccine: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Under India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has vowed to deepen defence and security cooperation, especially through greater maritime and space domain awareness and information sharing; joint cooperation; exchange of military liaison personnel; advanced training and expanded exercises between all services and special forces; closer collaboration on co-development and co-production of advanced defence components, equipment and platforms; and partnership between their defence industries.

Earlier today, Biegun and Sandhu inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi statue at a park in Washington DC, which was vandalised on June 3 during the George Floyd protests. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the Gandhi statue. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 'Plague from China', Says US President Donald Trump Accusing Beijing of Allowing it to Happen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)