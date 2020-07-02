Washington, July 2: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday called COVID-19 "plague from China" and accused Beijing of spreading it. This development comes after COVID-19 cases in the US reached 2,670,000-mark, including 128,385 deaths, which is highest in the world. Donald Trump Terms COVID-19 ‘Kung Flu' Again, Blames China For Global Spread of Coronavirus (Watch Video).

In his address, Trump said, "Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over." COVID-19 a 'Gift From China', US Largely Through The Pandemic: Donald Trump.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH - Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over: Donald Trump, US President #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/a8z22VYX4H — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

This is not the first time, the US President had earlier too attacked China over COVID-19. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, "As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China."

Meanwhile, China has accused Trump's administration of politicising COVID-19 to divert from its own handling of the respiratory disease, with the US suffering the highest death count in the world. Meanwhile, US officials have urged China to show greater transparency.

