New York, Mar 15 (AP) Stormy Daniels' lawyer said the porn actor met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Clark Brewster tweeted that Daniels met and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors.

They have convened a grand jury that is looking into the 2016 payment. Brewster tweeted that Daniels would make herself available as a witness or for further questions, if needed.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Daniels tweeted her thanks to the attorney for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn't want, but didn't say no to. Trump says it never happened.

In the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 on the then-candidate's behalf. At the time, she was in negotiations to tell her story on television. (AP)

