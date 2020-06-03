World News | Strong Earthquake, Little Damage in Northern Chile

World. (File Image)

Santiago, Jun 3 (AP) A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake hit at 3:35 am (0735 GMT), with an epicentre 48 kilometers (30 miles) south-southwest of San Pedro de Atacama and 96.8 kilometers (60.1 miles) below the surface.

Also Read | Karnataka Announces Opening of Schools From July: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

Local residents called the Cooperativa radio station to report rock slides and some cuts in electrical service. Emergency officials didn't immediately report major damage.

The area is a centre of mining activity. (AP)

Also Read | India Lodges Strong Protest With Pakistan Over Vandalism of Buddhist Carvings in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)