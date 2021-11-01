Khartoum [Sudan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik he is not ruling out the possibility that his country will appeal to other nations for help after a range of donors refused to support Sudan in its transition.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"All the funds that will lead to support of the Sudanese state and the Sudanese people, we, undoubtedly, will ask for them," al-Burhan said, when asked if Sudan has any other cooperation options after the World Bank, the United States, and the European Union suspended aid.

The Sudanese leader added that his country welcomes those nations and organizations that are ready to extend support to the entirety of Sudan, and refuses aid directed to a certain political group.

Last Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country.

On Tuesday, the US, the UK, and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military's actions in Sudan. The next day, Germany said it would no longer support Sudan unless the takeover was immediately stopped. (ANI/Sputnik)

