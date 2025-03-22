Cairo, Mar 22 (AP) A Sudanese pro-democracy activist group said Saturday that at least 45 people have been killed after members of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group entered a city in the western region of Darfur.

The Resistance Committees, a network of youth groups tracking Sudan's war, said the RSF carried out attacks in the city of al-Maliha over the past two days.

Also Read | United Airlines Passenger 'Experiencing Constipation' Sues Airline After Pilot Forcibly Dragged Him Out of Bathroom For Taking Too Long.

The dead included at least a dozen women, according to a partial casualty list published by the activist group.

The paramilitary group claimed Thursday that it seized al-Maliha, a strategic desert city in North Darfur near the borders with Chad and Libya.

Also Read | New York Shocker: Female Therapist Rapes Teen Over 30 Times at Juvenile Detention Centre, Probe Underway.

Sudan's military has acknowledged fighting around al-Maliha, but has not said it lost the city.

Al-Maliha is around 200 kilometres north of the city of el-Fasher, which remains held by the Sudanese military despite near-daily strikes by besieging RSF. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)