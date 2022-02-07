Ankara [Turkey], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukraine-Turkey cooperation on the supply of Bayraktar drones to Kyiv forces is a big mistake that could lead to negative consequences for Ankara, Dogu Perincek, the Turkish Patriotic (Vatan) Party chairman, told Sputnik.

"The supply of Bayraktar drones by Turkey to Ukraine is a big mistake, our party has repeatedly stated this. This weaponry will ultimately be used not only against Russia but also against Turkey itself," Perincek warned.

At the start of this month, Kyiv and Ankara signed an agreement that envisions a significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. The deal was inked during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv.

Ukraine uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas). (ANI/Sputnik)

