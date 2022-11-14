Ankara (Turkey), Nov 14 (AP) Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey's interior minister said on Monday, adding that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack.

Six people were killed and several dozen others were wounded in Sunday's explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Condemns North Korea's Provocative Ballistic Missile Programs.

“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams,” the Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying.

He did not identify the suspect but said 21 other people were also detained for questioning.

Also Read | US: Four Found Dead in Home Near University of Idaho; Probe Underway.

The minister said evidence obtained pointed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and to its Syrian extension, the PYD. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)