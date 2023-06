Richmond (US), Jun 7 (AP) The suspect in a shooting that left two dead and five others wounded after a Virginia high school graduation in downtown Richmond appeared in court on Wednesday.

Suspect Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned on Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, Colette McEachin, Richmond's top prosecutor, said in an email to The Associated Press.

Pollard said he intends to hire an attorney, so the court continued the case until a hearing later this month, McEachin wrote. Pollard was ordered held without bond.

Court records did not yet list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The gunfire erupted on Tuesday outside the state capital's city-owned Altria Theatre after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. The theatre is across the street from a large, grassy park and in the middle of the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Police said one of the people who was killed was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, while the other was a 36-year-old man who was there for the graduation. Their names were not immediately released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

At least 12 others were injured or treated for anxiety due to the mayhem, according to police. (AP)

