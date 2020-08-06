Beirut (Lebanon), Aug 6 (AP) Switzerland has sent a team of specialists including engineers and logistics experts to Lebanon to help with the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut.

The Alpine nation says it is responding to a request from Lebanese authorities.

Also Read | Ed Interrogrates Samual Miranda, An Associate of Rhea Chakraborty Over the Latter's Properties: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The Swiss team, which also includes telecom engineers and a psychologist, will assist in securing the country's damaged embassy and ambassadorial residence.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry says the experts also will be available to examine the condition of Lebanon's public buildings such as schools and hospitals.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: Mahinda Rajapaksa's SLPP Leads in Several Districts, Ranil Wickremesinghe's UNP Lags Far Behind.

The Foreign Ministry says it has no indication that Swiss citizens were among the victims of Tuesday's explosion. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)