Geneva, Dec 20 (AP) Switzerland's upper house of parliament took steps Wednesday toward banning the use of racist symbols that excuse violent or extremist behaviour, including speech, gestures and the display of flags that stir hatred, as well as the public wearing of symbols reminiscent of Nazi tyranny in Europe.

The Council of States voted 23-16, with three abstentions, on a proposal that aims to criminalise displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space. Lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

The measure now moves on to the lower house, the National Council.

Such a measure, if passed, would put Switzerland on track to join several of its European neighbours that have similar bans against incitement to hatred.

While the legislative effort has been in the works for months, it comes as much of Europe has seen a rise in antisemitism, following Israel's muscular military response in Gaza after Hamas' deadly Oct 7 assault.

“There's no place for symbols that make apologies for violence in our society,” said Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who heads the federal justice and police department, during a parliamentary hearing Wednesday.

She acknowledged the “tragic creativity” that some people have found to incite violence, hatred or recognition of Nazi symbols. She said a full ban was hard to imagine because such symbols could have a place in education or awareness-raising in a cultural context.

Lawmakers agreed that Swiss judges should retain some level of oversight in adjudicating such cases.

A legislative proposal earlier this year focusing only on a proposed ban of Nazi symbols was rejected. (AP)

